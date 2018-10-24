Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News New Airline Comes To Beckley
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New Airline Comes To Beckley

Matt BullockBy Oct 24, 2018, 18:10 pm

12
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The new airline coming to Raleigh County Memorial Airport is Contour Airlines.

If you travel a lot or even just a little, a new airline landing at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley is good news… not just for travelers but also for the economy. “It certainly makes this type of carrier dependable uh and trustworthy that the business man can do their business and get back” Said Tom Cochran Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager.
Contour airlines is based out of Nashville, Tennessee is looking forward to flying in and out of Beckley for a number of reasons. “We have such stellar operational performances going into the community where the previous carrier kind of depressed the passenger load because of delays and cancellations. Makes people appreciate Contour services that much” said Matt Chaifetz CEO of Contour Airlines.
Tickets to Charlotte North Carolina can be low as 29$ for the first 2 weeks of service. And after those 2 weeks fares are expected to be 39$. Which is welcome news to travelers.” Contour is offering competitive pricing to kind of build support and the community to make it affordable for the folks. And doing that is going to help market that airline further. We think our business prospects will also like that” said Joe Brouse New River Executive Director Regional Development.
Contour Airlines will be flying ERJ-135 passenger jet which holds 30 passengers in the aircraft in and out of our area. The first flight out of Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be on December 5, 2018.
Previous PostGreenbrier County Homeland Security Director Sworn In
Matt Bullock

Matt Bullock is currently the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV Matt Bullock has always dreamed about becoming a meteorologist since he was 5 years old. He would draw the 7-day forecast on a wall made out of chalk paint that his mom painted for the family to use. Growing up his role models were Greg Fishel on WRAL, his older sisters, and his parents. Matt loves all kinds of weather including; hurricanes, severe weather, and snowstorms. Matt grew up in Cary, NC. He went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a bachelors of science in earth and environmental science with a concentration of atmospheric science in June of 2018. He is a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed an internship at WRAL in Raleigh, NC during the summer of 2017, winter of 2017, and summer of 2018. Matt moved to West Virginia to take his first job as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter at WOAY. You can find him on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm at WOAY-TV When Matt isn’t working he enjoys watching sports. His teams are the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater Charlotte 49ers. He also enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. He is always keeping his eyes on the skies as he is keeping up with the weather three times a day. Have any tips or weather questions? Email me mbullock@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

17nov7:00 PM10:00 PM70s Lip Sync Battle & Dance Party

X