New Airline Comes To Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The new airline coming to Raleigh County Memorial Airport is Contour Airlines.

If you travel a lot or even just a little, a new airline landing at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley is good news… not just for travelers but also for the economy. “It certainly makes this type of carrier dependable uh and trustworthy that the business man can do their business and get back” Said Tom Cochran Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager.

Contour airlines is based out of Nashville, Tennessee is looking forward to flying in and out of Beckley for a number of reasons. “We have such stellar operational performances going into the community where the previous carrier kind of depressed the passenger load because of delays and cancellations. Makes people appreciate Contour services that much” said Matt Chaifetz CEO of Contour Airlines.

Tickets to Charlotte North Carolina can be low as 29$ for the first 2 weeks of service. And after those 2 weeks fares are expected to be 39$. Which is welcome news to travelers.” Contour is offering competitive pricing to kind of build support and the community to make it affordable for the folks. And doing that is going to help market that airline further. We think our business prospects will also like that” said Joe Brouse New River Executive Director Regional Development.

Contour Airlines will be flying ERJ-135 passenger jet which holds 30 passengers in the aircraft in and out of our area. The first flight out of Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be on December 5, 2018.