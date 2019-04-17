New Addition Opens Up At Beckley Arts Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, The Beckley Art Center opened a new attraction to their art galleria, a gift shop!

Visitors can purchase items that are on display at the new gift shop from wind chimes, handmade kitchenware, jewelry, glass pieces and other handmade items.

This is just another way of showing the arts the Appalachian mountains.

“We want to spread the beauty of art in Beckley and surrounding areas and we feel that artists therapy it helps people to feel good about themselves when they can create something from start to finish”, says Peggy Debnam, Volunteer.

Members of Beckley Art Center would like to say, thank you to Beckley Area Foundation for the grant they received last year of helping build the gift shop.