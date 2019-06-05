New Academy School For High Risk Teens Could Be Coming To Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A new school academy could be coming to Fayette County if West Virginia legislatures pass the full Student Success Act.

Senate Bill 1039, also known as the Student Success Act, passed the Senate this past weekend and now will go to the House Of Delegates.

One item in the Student Success Act that passed in the Senate would create a second location for the Mountaineer Challenge Academy in Fayette County. There is only one other location, which is in Preston County. Under this new bill, it would expand to 600 cadets per year in Preston County.

The Mountaineer Challenge Academy is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education. The Academy’s mission is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year Post-Residential follow up program.

The fiscal amount to run the Mountaineer Challenge Academy would be around 22 million dollars and would be effective for the 2021 fiscal year.

Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy serves 16-18-year-old At-Risk youth. At-Risk being young persons who are having trouble in high school. It is a volunteer program and not for court-ordered youth. You can not be convicted or have a pending felony and you must be drug-free when you start the program. While attending you work towards a High School Diploma. You also receive certifications along with scholarship potential.

The controversial bill would ban strikes by educators, allow for charter schools, give teachers a raise. The House of Delegates says they address the education bills separately rather than one big bill. Delegates would like to split into four separate committees to consider individual bills.