New 30 Million Dollar YMCA Being Built In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2018, 14:26 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA announced today that a new YMCA will be built.

Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA in Southern West Virginia, made an announcement that the YMCA would be building a new 30 million dollar building complex.  Rist says 26 million dollars has been raised and they still need 4 million dollars and hopes to get that through donations.

The new building will feature lazy boy water pool, two pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, exercise room, and more.

The new building is scheduled to be completed by Spring of 2020.

