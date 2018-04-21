Neuroscience Department Approved For WVU

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- Exciting news for West Virginia University students as the school’s Board Of Governors approved the creation of a neuroscience department.

The department will be working within in the School Of Medicine.

According to a WVU press release, neuroscience research and education is distributed across multiple colleges and departments, including the Neuroscience Signature Program and the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

The move includes consolidating around 50 of its laboratories.

No dates have been released yet as to when they will begin introducing the new department.

