Neighbors Complain of Noise Caused by Road Dip
By Kassie SimmonsMay 31, 2019, 19:26 pm
PINEY VIEW, W.Va. (WOAY) – A group of residents are dealing with a noisy situation around the clock.
“Sounds like somebody’s wrecking,” said Terry Bennett. “[It] wakes you up in the middle of the night.”
Living on a truck route, residents in Piney View expect some noise in their neighborhood. Recently, however, a dip in the road has made it unbearable. Residents have complained to the Department of Highways multiple times, but they were told that there was nothing they could do.
Neighbors complain about loud noise and trash flying out of vehicles that hit the dip in their road.
The dip turned up recently after a couple neighbors worked with the Department of Highways to replace a water pipe. Joe Pack from the Department of Highways says some settling is to be expected after such a project.
“As a taxpayer, I think something should be done,” said Bennett. “I mean we’re spending more money on silly stuff [instead of] something that’s dangerous.”
The Department of Highways told WOAY they plan to send a crew to assess the situation in the near future.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.