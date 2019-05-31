Neighbors Complain of Noise Caused by Road Dip

PINEY VIEW, W.Va. (WOAY) – A group of residents are dealing with a noisy situation around the clock.

“Sounds like somebody’s wrecking,” said Terry Bennett. “[It] wakes you up in the middle of the night.”

Living on a truck route, residents in Piney View expect some noise in their neighborhood. Recently, however, a dip in the road has made it unbearable. Residents have complained to the Department of Highways multiple times, but they were told that there was nothing they could do.

Neighbors complain about loud noise and trash flying out of vehicles that hit the dip in their road.

The dip turned up recently after a couple neighbors worked with the Department of Highways to replace a water pipe. Joe Pack from the Department of Highways says some settling is to be expected after such a project.

“As a taxpayer, I think something should be done,” said Bennett. “I mean we’re spending more money on silly stuff [instead of] something that’s dangerous.”

The Department of Highways told WOAY they plan to send a crew to assess the situation in the near future.

Watch the video for more details.