Neighborhood watch organizational meeting coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On February 8, there will be a meeting to hand out information to those wishing to start a neighborhood watch.

Councilman Kevin Price, in Ward 4, says this has been years in the making. He will be leading the meeting along with experts in the field.

He has invited council members and opened this up to the public for all those wishing to start one.

“We’ll have people within the neighborhoods in various areas that are watching, reporting anything suspicious to the police departments to where they can further investigate,” Price said.

Prince went on to say that there are already neighborhood watches in place throughout Beckley, but this is about growing the program.

The informational meeting will take place on February 8 at the First Church of the Nazarene in their family life center at 7:00 p.m. in Beckley.