Neighbor of missing Fayette County woman asking for justice after her remains were identified

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, we reported that the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified remains found in the Hilltop area as missing person Georgia Malinda Stone.

Leroy Adkins lives just down the road from where Stone used to live, and since her 2016 disappearance, he has been in a state of shock.

“She was a good person. She was a sweetheart, you know,” Adkins said. “She never hurt nobody. She was just a real nice person. It’s sad, but I feel better knowing that somebody did find her.”

Back in December of 2016, Stone went missing from her Hilltop home.

“We didn’t know what was going on or where she went or what happened to her. Me and my wife was worried about her,” Adkins said.

Last month, remains were discovered by a hunter in the woods near her house. After sending the remains to Charleston, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported that the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains belonged to Stone.

“We, as law enforcement, we gotta work harder to find out the cause of death and then if it’s any other thing other than natural death, then we have to make an arrest to get justice for her family,” Sheriff Mike Fridley said.

And justice is what the family and Adkins want because even though a cause of death has yet to be determined, he’s convinced foul play was involved.

“We miss her, you know,” Adkins said. “And I hope whoever done this or what happened, I hope they really pay for it.”