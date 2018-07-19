Nearly $700 Million will be given for West Virginia Flood Relief

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- With the help of two senators, seven million dollars will be allocated to go towards West Virginia flood relief.

According to a press release, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers For Supplemental Storm Projects released that along with the help of Senator Shelley Moore-Capito and Senator Joe Manchin, they will be helping recover flooded areas.

The areas that will be receiving money are Bluestone Dam, Lower Mud River and McDowell County.

The three areas breakdown is listed below:

$574 million – Bluestone Dam

$96.2 million – Lower Mud River

$20 million – Flood proofing measures in McDowell County