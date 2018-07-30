Nearly 2,000 Customers With Out Power In Several Counties

BREAKING NEWS
Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2018, 21:59 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Almost 2,000 customers are without power across several counties in Southern West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power parts of Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette, and Raleigh counties are without power due to equipment failure.

The estimated restoration time is around midnight tonight.

