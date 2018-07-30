Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Nearly 2,000 Customers With Out Power In Several Counties
By Tyler BarkerJul 30, 2018, 21:59 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Almost 2,000 customers are without power across several counties in Southern West Virginia.
According to Appalachian Power parts of Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette, and Raleigh counties are without power due to equipment failure.
The estimated restoration time is around midnight tonight.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.