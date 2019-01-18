Neal Brown to Speak at Big Atlantic Classic

WOAY – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown will be the guest speaker for the Big Atlantic Classic’s Tip-Off Banquet on Sunday, January 27 in Beckley.

Brown, who was named Mountaineers head coach earlier this month, joins a list of banquet speakers that includes Seth Greenberg, Larry Fitzgerald, Denny Hamlin, Sean Payton, and additional key names from the sports world.

The Danville, Kentucky was previously the head coach at Troy for four seasons, leading the Trojans to at least 10 wins in each of the past three years. Troy won the 2017 Sun Belt Conference championship and recorded road wins at LSU in 2017 and Nebraska in 2018.

Before his time at Troy, Brown was an assistant at Kentucky, Texas Tech, UMass, Sacred Heart, and Delaware. He was a wide receiver first at Kentucky, before completing his playing career at UMass.

The 30th Big Atlantic Classic begins Monday, January 28 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and continues through February 2.