Neal Brown Speaks at Big Atlantic Classic Tip-Off Banquet

Beckley (WOAY) – Teams, athletes, sponsors and more gathered at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center today to kick off what is said to be the biggest basketball tournament on the East Coast.

The Tournament today had their annual banquet where Governor Jim Justice addressed this year’s participants which include teams from across the state including basketball powers Oak Hill Academy and Crestwood prep.

The Games begin Monday Morning at 10:45 and go until next Saturday finishing the eventful week with the Triple-A Boys Championship. That’s 44 events in all and the student-athletes seem excited for the upcoming week.

Listen to Wyoming East’s Emily Saunders and Fayetteville’s Luke Vass reactions to today’s event.

Those in attendance today also got to experience a special guest speaker. New West Virginia Head Football Coach Neal Brown. This was actually Neal Browns first public speaking appearance outside of Morgantown.

The Former Troy Coach participated in a Question and Answer session with an Athletic Director from WVU and then answered questions from some of the students in the audience. He seemed excited to be in Southern West Virginia. Listen in.