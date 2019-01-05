Neal Brown Officially Named WVU Head Coach

WOAY – Neal Brown was officially named the new head coach of West Virginia football on Saturday.
Brown comes to Morgantown after four seasons as the head coach at Troy, where he compiled a 35-16 record. He and WVU have agreed to a six-year, $19,050,000 contract.
Originally from Danville, Kentucky, Brown played wide receiver at both Kentucky and UMass, before beginning his coaching career with the Minutemen in 2003. After time as an assistant at Sacred Heart, Delaware, and Troy, he spent two years as Texas Tech as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, before taking over the same positions at Kentucky.
In 2014, following the retirement of Larry Blakeney, Brown took over as the Trojans’ head coach. After going 4-8 in 2015, Troy has won 10 games in each of the last three seasons, including three bowl games. Notable road wins in that time have come against LSU & Nebraska. Troy shared the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2017, and the league’s East division in 2018.
West Virginia opens the 2019 season August 31 against James Madison.