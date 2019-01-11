Neal Brown Introduced as Mountaineers Head Coach

Morgantown, WV (video of Neal Brown courtesy WDTV) – Following Saturday’s official announcement about West Virginia’s head coach, Neal Brown held his first press conference Thursday in Morgantown.
Brown arrives at West Virginia after four seasons at Troy, where he led the Trojans to three straight 10-win seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant at various schools, including Texas Tech.
Joining Brown’s staff is defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who held the same position with the Trojans from 2015-18. This means former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is leaving the program, though he is still owed money from the final year of his current contract.
West Virginia opens the 2019 season against James Madison on August 31.