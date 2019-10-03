NC Man wanted for raping a 5-year-old captured in Summersville, WV

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A North Carolina man who was wanted for raping a five-year-old was captured in Summersville.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, of Highway 55 Cove City, NC was arrested in Summersville, West Virginia at approximately 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday without incident.

Sheriff Chip Hughes stated, “our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation – West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Nicholas County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Summersville, West Virginia Police Department assisted with the apprehension of Michael Brandon Bryan.