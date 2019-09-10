CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
NC Man in Jail after Police Chase
By Kassie SimmonsSep 10, 2019, 09:42 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A North Carolina man is in jail on drug charges following a brief chase in Mount Hope early this morning.
A Fayette County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when it fled. The vehicle was forced to stop after it blew a tire on a manhole cover.
Authorities searched the vehicle and allegedly found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 55 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 110 oxycodone pills, a stolen handgun and over $1,000 in cash.
Stephen Nicholas, 24, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, fleeing an officer and receiving stolen property. His bond is set at $100,000.
The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
