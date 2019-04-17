Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Naval Academy will bar transgender students in fall 2020

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 17, 2019, 13:14 pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The U.S. Naval Academy will ban people who are transgender from attending the school, beginning with the 2020 school year.

The Defense Department confirmed the policy change to the Capital Gazette on Monday. The school in Annapolis, Maryland, currently accepts transgender students and retains midshipmen who transition to another gender.

The change follows a policy shift under the Trump Administration to bar people who are transgender from serving in the military. The new policy applies to students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

The Obama Administration lifted restrictions on transgender service members in 2016. It allows them to serve openly and covered gender affirmation surgery.

Midshipman Regan Kibby, currently enrolled in the academy, is one of six service members suing the Trump administration over its ban.

Tyler Barker

