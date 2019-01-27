Nations Remember Victims of Holocaust

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Almost 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, people around the world are remembering its victims on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In 2005, United Nations dubbed January 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day was meant to commemorate the 11 million people killed in the Holocaust, including 6 million Jewish people.

“The opposite of good is not evil,” said Jewish community member Joe Golden. “The opposite of good is indifference. Indifference leads to people not doing anything once they’re aware of something evil that is happening.”

Golden, who attends the Temple Beth-El in Beckley, said remembering the Holocaust can help the world avoid another genocide.

Since the Holocaust there have been a number of genocides, including the Rwandan and Cambodian genocides that were based on ethnicity and social class.

“Genocide is not new, but we need to recognize it so we can prevent it.”

Golden said that little prejudices can quickly spread and turn into a much bigger problem like the Holocaust. He hopes the world can sit with one thought on this day of remembrance

“Know your history. Study it well,” he said. “If you’re not aware of your history or what you are in difference to the history it can allow evil to take hold and spread.”