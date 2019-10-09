Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Nation’s First Spit Tobacco Prevention Barn Gets Fresh Coat of Paint
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Nation’s First Spit Tobacco Prevention Barn Gets Fresh Coat of Paint

Anna SaundersBy Oct 09, 2019, 18:19 pm

16
0

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) –  On Wednesday, in Monroe County, the nation’s very first spit tobacco prevention barn was rededicated as it has been given a fresh coat of paint. 

This marks the 10th anniversary since the barn was painted to raise awareness about the dangers of spit tobacco. Community Connections along with the Southern Coalfields Tobacco Prevention Network and the county’s family resource network were joined by local elementary students to mark the occasion. 

“This is a message that along the Seneca Trail it will give everybody a chance to look at that and say, ‘Oh! That’s a beautiful barn!’ But then they’ll also understand the message that they can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW,” Community Connections Executive Director Greg Puckett said.  “They can get resources they need to help them with a negative addiction.” 

The goal is to give an updated paint job to the rest of the barns in the state. 

Previous PostCapito, Manchin, Miller Hear Concerns About NRG Becoming National Park and Preserve
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X