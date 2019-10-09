Nation’s First Spit Tobacco Prevention Barn Gets Fresh Coat of Paint

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Wednesday, in Monroe County, the nation’s very first spit tobacco prevention barn was rededicated as it has been given a fresh coat of paint.

This marks the 10th anniversary since the barn was painted to raise awareness about the dangers of spit tobacco. Community Connections along with the Southern Coalfields Tobacco Prevention Network and the county’s family resource network were joined by local elementary students to mark the occasion.

“This is a message that along the Seneca Trail it will give everybody a chance to look at that and say, ‘Oh! That’s a beautiful barn!’ But then they’ll also understand the message that they can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW,” Community Connections Executive Director Greg Puckett said. “They can get resources they need to help them with a negative addiction.”

The goal is to give an updated paint job to the rest of the barns in the state.