National Wreaths Across America is hosting their annual event

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – National Wreaths Across America is hosting their first annual event. National Wreaths Across America Day is an event dedicated to remembering soldiers that have died in wars since the American Revolution. The event will take place at the Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.

“To the community, it’s a show of support, its a show of support not only for the cemetery but to also our veterans that gave so much. The mission of Wreaths Across America is something that I truly believe in. The mission is to remember the fallen. Honoring those and their families and to teach our children the value of freedom and the sacrifices,” said Location Coordinator Cathy Bryant.

For a complete list of participating locations visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.