National Wear Red Day kicks off American Heart Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh General Hospital staff join together in the nationwide American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” Movement by sporting their red today.

The American Heart Association is asking people to “Wear Red and Give” for a holiday to fight for women’s heart health. Lorinda Heart, the Director of emergency services, says today’s mission helps raise awareness and save lives from heart disease.

“Today is actually “Go Red for Women Day!” Cardiac vascular disease is the number one killer in women in the U.S., so we use this opportunity to educate women on the effects of cardiac disease and prevention. We are wearing red shirts for those today,” said, Lorinda Heart Director Of Emergency Services.

More information about American Heart Association Go Red for Women Movement is available at goredforwomen.org