It’s National Walking Day

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — April 5th has been declared National Walking Day by the American Heart Association. Active Southern West Virginia would like to invite you to join us in this all-day celebration by creating a walking event on the Lewis McManus Memorial Honor Rail-Trail here in town.

Beckley Mayor Rappold and staff will be walking at 12:30pm at Public Works.

The Youth Museum at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine will allow free entry to families who arrive by foot.

Vaught Inc. staff will be taking an after-lunch group walk. Go Vaught!

Spring and Summer are a perfect time of year to get more residents outside and moving. This 3.8-mile trail is a wonderful recreational resource for our community and a vital piece of the city’s economic growth potential, but unfortunately, it is underutilized. Together, however, we can change that!

Decide on a time to walk on the Rail Trail on Wednesday April 5th. Grab a partner or even a group and put your best foot forward. An early morning walk is a great way to start your day. Bring your work staff together by taking a workplace wellness lunch walk or unwind and relax during an after work walking party.

If you decide to join us, Active SWV will promote this event via social media and list your organization as a partner.

Consider this, walking:

Increases cardiovascular and pulmonary (heart and lung) fitness

reduced risk of heart disease and stroke

improved management of conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, joint and muscular pain or stiffness, and diabetes

stronger bones and improved balance

increased muscle strength and endurance

reduced body fat.

Walking also has these community benefits:

Safety Benefits: Walkable neighborhoods have much lower rates of traffic fatalities – for both pedestrians and motorists – compared with automobile-oriented areas.

Social Equity Benefits: Low-income families are more reliant on walking for essential journeys than the middle class, and yet low-cost housing is often located in the most car-dependent places.

Environmental Benefits: Transportation is responsible for one third of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions – converting short driving journeys to walking journeys is reducing this impact significantly.

Transportation Benefits: One quarter of all trips in the U.S. are 1 mile or less, and yet most of these trips are taken by car – increasing walking reduces traffic congestion and the cost of road maintenance.

Economic Benefits: The average household cost to own and operate one car in the U.S. is $9,000 per year – walkable neighborhoods allow families to own fewer cars and save money.

