National Signing Day 2020

WOAY – High school seniors around the country put pen to paper Wednesday on where they’ll continue their careers as student-athletes. Southern West Virginia was no exception, as multiple football players are excited to continue playing next fall. WOAY caught up with several of the area signees, who are mentioned below.

WOODROW WILSON: Ian Pomeroy (Glenville State), Joseph Wells (California University of Pennsylvania)

WYOMING EAST: Jacob Bishop (University of Charleston)

INDEPENDENCE: Marcell Guy (Glenville State), Hayden Miller (Concord), Hunter Williams (West Virginia Wesleyan)

SHADY SPRING: Ian McKinney (West Virginia State)

PIKEVIEW: Andrew Hazelwood (Glenville State)

MOUNT VIEW: Liam Fultineer (Glenville State)

NICHOLAS COUNTY: Colton Groves (Glenville State)