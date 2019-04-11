Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
National Scout Leaders Meet to Finalize Jamboree Plans

Kassie SimmonsBy Apr 11, 2019, 17:25 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The countdown to the World Scout Jamboree kicked off today as scout leaders from a round the world met to tie up loose ends.

“Everyone has been so in-depth working in their teams,” said Diana Carrillo, a contingent from Mexico and member of Dream Team II “Now, it’s time to see what we’re doing, what are the missing pieces [that] each pillar can bring together… and how does this connect to create a great experience for participants.”

The contingents spent the time getting to know one another and familiarizing themselves with the massive property that will host more than 40 thousand scouts this summer. It’s been a long road to plan the event, but the leaders are excited to finally come barreling towards the finish line.

Some of the most exciting news for locals is that they, too, can have fun at the Jamboree. Members of the community can buy day passes to participate in a wide variety of activities.

“[There are] zip lines, hybrid courses, roller blades,” said group director Todd McGregor. “Come visit us at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Come visit us at the World Scout Jamboree. We can’t wait to see you.

The Boy Scouts of America won’t know the exact economic impact that the Jamboree will have until after the event, but past Jamborees brought plenty of revenue to the host’s area.

