National Preparedness Month Safety Tips for #1 Weather Related Killer, Flash Flooding

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — The United States is experiencing historic flooding. According to The National Weather Service flash flooding is the number one weather related killer in the United States and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an unprecedented amount of flooding will occur in 2019. U.S. Cellular’s experts recommend using smartphones to prepare for upcoming weather events, stay updated about local conditions and recover from severe storms.

“People rely on U.S. Cellular to stay informed, prepared and connected,” says Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. “Even before a storm, U.S. Cellular’s network engineers check on local towers, run quality tests and monitor the network. Our team is on hand to provide backup power generators to cell sites as needed and anticipate potential threats. That way, we can deploy extra associates and add service capacity to areas where and when it is needed most.”

U.S. Cellular shares the following tips for an emergency: