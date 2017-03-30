WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News National Park Service Offers Workshop
Local NewsTop Stories

National Park Service Offers Workshop

Rachel AyersBy Mar 30, 2017, 11:42 am

306
0
Advertisement

The National Park Service is looking for some local teachers to work with staff at New River Gorge National River to re-work educational programming offered at the park for area schools.

The park is holding a four-day workshop in June and will pay an honorarium of $800 to each of 12 teachers attending. The park said in a news release that teachers from all primary and secondary grades can apply at nps.gov. The deadline is April 10th, and the workshop is scheduled for June 26 to 29.

The park will also hire three teacher-ranger-teacher positions to help carry out recommendations identified in the workshop. Those positions will last for six weeks.

Comments

comments

Previous Post2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives