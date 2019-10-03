Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
National Park Service Issues New Policy Concerning e-Bikes

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 03, 2019, 11:44 am

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The National Park Service recently announced new a policy regarding the use of electric bikes (e-bikes) in national park units. The intent of this policy is to allow e-bikes to be used for transportation and recreation in a similar manner to traditional bicycles where safety or resource concerns are not an issue.

Under this policy memorandum, the use of e-bikes, in compliance with applicable adopted state law, will be allowed within New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River on park roads opened to motor vehicle use (classes 1, 2, and 3). E-bikes will now be allowed the Stone Cliff Trail (classes 1 and 2 only). Due to public safety concerns, e-bikes will not be allowed on other trails where traditional bikes are currently allowed.

The bikes shall be labeled showing the class of e-bike, or the operator shall carry documentation of the class of e-bike while operating within park boundaries. Class 1 e-bikes have a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes have a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes have a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 28 mph.

As with traditional bikes, all bicyclists should be considerate of other trail users and stay on specifically designated trails. For more information on NPS e-bike policy visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/biking/e-bikes.htm. Or for park specific biking information visit https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/bicycling.htm.

Tyler Barker

