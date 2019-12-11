National Park Service announces winter hours of operation

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY)– The National Park Service at New River Gorge National River announced new hours for Sandstone Visitor Center for the coming winter season.

Due to reduced winter visitation, Sandstone Visitor Center will be closed from December 9, 2019 through spring of 2020. Canyon Rim Visitor Center Lansing will remain open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

All other park facilities are open through the winter, including the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, roads and most trails. The park is open 24 hours a day, although certain access roads or areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as snow or ice. Closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts”, at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or on Facebook and Twitter.