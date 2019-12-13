Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
National Park Service announces safety and sobriety checkpoint
National Park Service announces safety and sobriety checkpoint

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 13, 2019, 11:49 am

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The National Park Service at New River Gorge National River plans to conduct enhanced safety and sobriety patrols during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.

At least one safety and sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the park between now and New Year’s Day in a concentrated effort to identify drivers who are operating motor vehicles while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The special law enforcement operation is being conducted to reduce the number of accidents and injuries or deaths related to impaired driving and to increase public awareness of the dangers associated with driving impaired.

For the safety and sobriety checkpoint(s), drivers should be sure to have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.  This will help keep the duration of the stop to a minimum.

The National Park Service encourages people to get out and enjoy their national parks safely and have a happy holiday season.

Tyler Barker

