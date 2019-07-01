Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
National Guard aids cleanup efforts from W.Va. flash floods
National Guard aids cleanup efforts from W.Va. flash floods

Tyler Barker Jul 01, 2019

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is helping with cleanup efforts in parts of the state hit by severe weekend flooding.

The National Guard says in a news release eight soldiers were in Randolph County on Monday. Six will help with supply deliveries, emergency transportation and other needs in flood-hit communities. Two other soldiers will work with county emergency officials to conduct damage assessments.

Gov. Jim Justice has directed the National Guard and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to use all available assets to help in flood response efforts.

Justice on Sunday declared an emergency in Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties. The floods knocked homes off their foundations and washed out bridges and roads, including parts of four-lane U.S. Route 33.

There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

