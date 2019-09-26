Natalie Cochran taken into custody

BREAKING NEWS
Tyler BarkerBy Sep 26, 2019, 12:15 pm

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A local pharmacist in Raleigh County was taken into custody this morning.

Daphne Jessup, Natalie Cochran’s mother tells WOAY that she was taken into custody this morning.  Jessup tells WOAY that two police cars with 5 police officers, including secret service showed up at the house at 6:30 am.  Natalie was getting her children ready for school when they took her into custody.

Cochran, along with her late husband Michael, is accused of running a multi-million dollar ponzi-scheme.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

