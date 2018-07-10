Name Released Of 19-Year-Old killed in Beckley shooting Monday morning

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The name has been released of the nineteen- year- old who was shot and died at the shooting at Travel Lodge on Harper Rd. Monday morning.

Beckley Police Department released Tuesday morning that nineteen-year-old Amber Dawn Meadows of Midway was shot and killed in the area of 1939 Harper Road yesterday.

Detectives have identified four persons of interest related to this shooting and are in the process of locating them.”

We will continue to update you on this developing story.