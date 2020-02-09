UPDATE: Name released in fatal shooting

UPDATE: BRAMWELL, WV (WOAY) – The name of the man who was involved in a fatal shooting today has been released.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, Charles Sturgill was pronounced dead at the scene. Sturgill was shot after attempting to break into a home on Mill Creek Road. No charges have been filed yet, and this still remains under investigation.

———————————————————————–

BRAMWELL, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Deputies responded to a fatal shooting today.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks confirmed to WOAY that the call came in around 2 p.m. today. Deputies responded to Mill Creek Road in Bramwell regarding a man who had been shot, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are still limited at this time, but stick with WOAY for more developing details.