Naloxone training classes being held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Upcoming naloxone training classes are being held in Beckley. Learning how to use a naloxone kit could save a loved one’s life.

“When you give it to someone and they’re in the middle of an opioid overdose it reverses its process. So giving it to someone can basically save their lives,” said Annie Sumpter, Vocational Counselor.

Someone overdoses in the United States every 12 minutes and West Virginia has the highest rate of overdose deaths involving opioids.

“The way that our community is right now and the state that we’re in I think its something that every community member needs to consider. Learning not only about how much we’re struggling in this area with overdoes. It matter of time, I feel like before you run into someone that overdosing,” said Sumpter.

Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition sponsoring the naloxone training classes to provide people with knowledge on how to use the kits.

“We’re trying to get out there and give those underprivileged, marginalized individuals and giving them help and getting individuals trained and to help those people in need,” said Kelly Elkins Co-Chair of the City of Beckley Human Rights Commission.

The kits are first come, first served and children are encouraged to attend the training. The first class will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, Dec 12 at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. The second will take place at 6 pm on Monday, Dec. 16 at St Stephens Episcopal Church in Beckley. Upon completion of the training, each participant will receive a naloxone rescue kit.