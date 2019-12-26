Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2019, 09:08 am

87
0

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — ’Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They’d had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it’s not better to be sorry than safe, and he’d call 911 again, even if making a mistake.

Previous PostMissing Woman from McDowell County found dead
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X