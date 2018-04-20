Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mylan to lay off 15 percent of its workforce in Morgantown

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 20, 2018, 17:42 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH by JEFF MORRIS, ANNA TAYLOR) — Mylan announced Friday it is laying off about 15 percent of its workforce in Morgantown, primarily in operations.

The job cuts in West Virginia involve about 500 positions. Following the layoffs, the pharmaceutical company will remain one of the largest employers in West Virginia with about 3,000 employees.

“We believe our plant in Morgantown is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world,” the statement said. “As the industry has changed and regulatory expectations have continued to evolve, we’ve realized that our Morgantown plant needed to be rightsized to be less complex. The right-sizing is consistent with discussions we are having with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is necessary in order to position the site as best we can for continued operations.”

Mylan said it remains committed to a U.S. manufacturing base and plans to continue making the majority of the medicines it supplies to the United States in this country.

“For nearly 60 years, Mylan has been a proud corporate citizen in West Virginia, and we remain so today. Mylan’s commitment to its employees and the community is to ensure that our company remains built to last and always positioned to serve patient needs as effectively as possible,” the statement said.

