Mylan Approved by FDA to Produce a New Generic Drug

The drug is called a Biosimilar and it is a generic form of Neulasta.

It is intended to treat cancer patients who are at a higher risk for infections.

This new drug will allow Mylan to get into the new line of medicine, that for years, have not

had a more affordable alternative.

“We have one of the broadest Biosimilar portfolios in the industry with over 20 different products that we are working on that are really important and we hope with that we are able to continue to grow all of our operations,” said Marcie McClintic Coates the Head of Global Policy.

Mylan currently has over 600 products approved and on the market in the United States.