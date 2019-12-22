MVA injures one, closes lane of traffic

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A single-vehicle accident has shut down a lane of traffic on I-64 near mile marker 158, leaving only one lane open.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:00 p.m. One person was injured in the accident, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Clintonville and Williamsburg fire departments responded along with Quinwood and Alderson EMS and WVSP.

