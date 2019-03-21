Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Muslim civil rights group accepts invite to W.Va. Capitol
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Muslim civil rights group accepts invite to W.Va. Capitol

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 21, 2019, 09:50 am

14
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization says it has accepted an invitation from West Virginia lawmakers to visit the state Capitol in the wake of an Islamophobic display outside the House of Delegates chamber.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations made the announcement Wednesday in a statement that didn’t indicate when the visit would take place.

Wayne County Democrat Ken Hicks wrote a March 8 letter signed by other delegates to CAIR national board chair Roula Allouch extending the invitation.

A poster falsely connected a U.S. congresswoman to the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks and was part of a group’s March 1 display during the legislature’s “GOP Day.” The poster bore an image of the burning World Trade Center juxtaposed with a picture of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American and one of the first Muslim congresswomen ever elected.

Previous PostRaleigh County Sheriff's Office Looking For Man Escaped From Home Confinement
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X