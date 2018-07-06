Music Festival completely powered by solar panels hits Fayetteville this weekend

A music festival in Fayetteville this weekend will be powered strictly by solar panels.

It’s called Solar Fest. 18 bands playing every music genre from Bluegrass to metal- and it is all powered by the sun. The event is at Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, and they’re partnering with The Keeper of the Mountains Foundation. Even late into the evening, music will be playing, all thanks to the solar panels and the sun.

“It’s wonderful because at night the stage is still full of lights and full of sound,” Paul Corbit Brown, President of The Keeper of the Mountains Foundation said. “You can understand for real that yes the sun has powered this. Solar is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and West Virginia needs to be at the forefront of that.”

Brown expects a big crowd this weekend. Tickets are 10 dollars for Friday and Sunday and 15 dollars on Saturday.