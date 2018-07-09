Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Murder Trial Begins in Fayette County

Rachel AyersBy Jul 09, 2018, 22:15 pm

FAYETTEVILLE– A Fayette County man is on trial for a shooting that happened last year.

19-year-old Derrick Crouse is accused in the murder death of Janet Garrett from April 2017 .

The jury was picked Monday morning and the hearing got underway late on Monday. The first witness that was called to the stand was retired Det. Jim Sizemore formally of the Fayette County Sheriffs Department. He said he recalls the night of shooting and the interview with Derrick Crouse a couple days later.

The trial is will continue on Tuesday.

