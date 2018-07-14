CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories
Murder suspect from April is still wanted
By Daniella HankeyJul 14, 2018, 12:41 pm
9
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- According to Beckley Police Department Facebook page, Demorrea Curry is still wanted and on the loose in connection with a murder that occurred on April 10, 2018 at the intersection of West Neville and Pike Street within the city limits of Beckley WV.
Beckley Police Department posted on Facebook early Saturday morning that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Curry is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department detective bureau at 304-256-1708, Detective Joseph Stewart or Crime Stoppers of WV 304-255-STOP.
The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-