Murder suspect from April is still wanted

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- According to Beckley Police Department Facebook page, Demorrea Curry is still wanted and on the loose in connection with a murder that occurred on April 10, 2018 at the intersection of West Neville and Pike Street within the city limits of Beckley WV.

Beckley Police Department posted on Facebook early Saturday morning that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Curry is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department detective bureau at 304-256-1708, Detective Joseph Stewart or Crime Stoppers of WV 304-255-STOP.

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.