Murder Investigation Underway in Raleigh County

STANAFORD,WV (WOAY)- Authorities in Raleigh County are currently investigating a murder that occurred on Easter Sunday.

In a release sent by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Grear Lane in Stanaford at 9:15 A.M.

Deputies initially found an adult male in the process of hitting a woman outside the home, he was stopped and arrested.

Investigators say, once inside the home a man was found suffering from severe injuries. He was later flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he is currently in critical condition.

The woman was taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Authorities do have a suspect in custody and he is charged with Murder and Malicious Wounding. He’s currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting his arraignment.

Until all family members are notified names are not being released.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest on this story.