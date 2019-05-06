Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Murder Investigation Underway In Mercer County

Tyler BarkerBy May 06, 2019, 13:18 pm

BRUSKFORK, WV (WOAY) – State Police in Mercer County are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found Sunday.

According to State Police, a man was found on Dawson School Road in the Brushfork area. The name of the victim is not being released at this time until the family can be notified.

Police received a call of an abandoned car, and the man’s body was found near it. The man is believed to have resided in the area for several years.

Officials are not released how the man died yet but said there is evidence of foul play.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story. 

Tyler Barker

