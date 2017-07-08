Munoz Maintains Greenbrier Classic Lead

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – After posting an opening round 61, Sebastian Munoz remains the Greenbrier Classic, as he is 12 strokes under par through 36 holes.

Starting on the 10th hole, he birdied there and three more times on the back nine to advance to 13-under at one point. He gave a couple shots back on the front nine but is the only golfer to reach double digits under par at this stage of the tournament.

Also performing well in the morning session was Kelly Kraft, whose 66 propelled him to -7, the same score as Xander Schauffele, who was in Kraft’s pairing for the first two rounds.

Defending champion Danny Lee shot 68 to move to -8, four shots behind Munoz.

