Multiple Vehicle Accident Sends Two To The Hospital

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Multiple vehicle accident occurred this evening in Mercer County. Mercer County dispatcher’s tell us they received a call at 6:32 p.m. about an accident that occurred in the intersection of 5th Street and Straley Avenue in Princeton. The Princeton Police Department, Princeton City Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue were dispatched to the scene and they cleared the scene at 7:23 p.m.

Lieutenant Croy of the Princeton City Fire Department tells us that the cause of the accident was due to a drunk driver running a stop sign and hitting one parked vehicle that was shoved into another parked vehicle.

Two people were injured and were transported to Princeton Hospital by the Bluefield Rescue Squad. The driver was arrested for DUI.

We will continue to update you on this story, on air and online as we learn more.