Multiple Mountaineers Declare for NBA Draft

WOAY – Two West Virginia Mountaineers have announced their intention to enter the NBA Draft, though neither will hire an agent.

On Tuesday, Sagaba Konate made the decision to file paperwork to enter the Draft, with Esa Ahmad making the same decision Thursday. Not hiring an agent gives both players the opportunity to return to Morgantown next season; they would have until May 30 to make that decision.

This happened last year when Jevon Carter submitted paperwork for the Draft, but returned for his senior season for the Mountaineers. Three Marshall players – Jon Elmore, Ajdin Penava, and C.J. Burks – are also exploring this option.

Konate, a sophomore from Bamako, Mali, averaged 10.8 points per game, and was named to the Big 12’s Third Team and All-Defensive Team. Ahmad, a junior from Cleveland, Ohio, scored an average of 10.2 points per game, only playing in 21 contests after being suspended for academic reasons the first part of the season.

