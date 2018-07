PLUTO,WV (WOAY) – Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers they received a call after 7:30 p.m., when a woman called an stated her home on Pluto Rd. was on fire.

Ghent Fire, Beaver Fire, Coal City and Jan Care Ambulance all responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.