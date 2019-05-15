Multiple Fire Crews Battle Raleigh County Structure Fire

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY)- Multiple first responders are on the scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers tell Newswatch, the fire was reported tonight around 9:30 P.M., after a home on Ramhurst St. caught fire.

Upon arrival we’re told, first responders deemed the house as 50% engulfed.

Beaver, Coal City, and Ghent Fire Departments responded. Ghent Ambulance also responded.

No word on whether the fire caused any injuries, or if anyone was inside the home.

As more details become available we’ll be sure to keep you posted.