Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Multiple Departments On Scene Of Brush Fire In Greenbrier County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Multiple Departments On Scene Of Brush Fire In Greenbrier County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 04, 2019, 17:53 pm

57
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Multiple fire and EMS departments are currently on the scene of a large brush fire.

According to dispatch, they received the call at 3:20 p.m. The fire started along Lorenza Road. Smoot, Tri County, Rupert, Alderson, and Rainelle Fire Departments are on the scene.

The fire has been contained, but is still burning.

Previous PostIcelandic Rangers Visit New River Gorge National River
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X