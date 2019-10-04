Multiple Departments On Scene Of Brush Fire In Greenbrier County

By Yazmin RodriguezOct 04, 2019, 17:53 pm
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Multiple fire and EMS departments are currently on the scene of a large brush fire.
According to dispatch, they received the call at 3:20 p.m. The fire started along Lorenza Road. Smoot, Tri County, Rupert, Alderson, and Rainelle Fire Departments are on the scene.
The fire has been contained, but is still burning.
