Multiple Departments On Scene Of Brush Fire In Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Multiple fire and EMS departments are currently on the scene of a large brush fire.

According to dispatch, they received the call at 3:20 p.m. The fire started along Lorenza Road. Smoot, Tri County, Rupert, Alderson, and Rainelle Fire Departments are on the scene.

The fire has been contained, but is still burning.